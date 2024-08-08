California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $43.27 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 118848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 250,367 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $11,820,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 793,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,254,000 after buying an additional 101,021 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in California Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 10.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,378,000 after buying an additional 104,504 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

