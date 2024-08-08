California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $43.27 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 118848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. Mizuho upped their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of California Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,440,000 after acquiring an additional 190,588 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,900,000 after acquiring an additional 182,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 250,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,378,000 after purchasing an additional 104,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

