Cameco (CCO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/1/2024 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/30/2024 – Cameco had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

7/15/2024 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$52.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 97.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.71. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$44.40 and a 12 month high of C$76.66.

In related news, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$142,576.00. In other Cameco news, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$142,576.00. Also, Director Catherine Gignac bought 5,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,385. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

