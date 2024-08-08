Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Canaan has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $35.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 192.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.57%.

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.09. Canaan has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

