Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

