Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $33.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 81,669 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9,297.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.