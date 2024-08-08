Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 272.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,276 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,850,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,585,000 after acquiring an additional 507,177 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

