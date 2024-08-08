Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$34.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.4 %

About Canadian Utilities

CU opened at C$32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.74. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$28.13 and a 12 month high of C$33.72.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.