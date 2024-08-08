Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.00.

CU stock opened at C$32.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.74. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$28.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

