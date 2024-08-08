Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $302.63 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 107,203 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 571,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 147,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 431,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

