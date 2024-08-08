Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $97.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.