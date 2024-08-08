CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

CDNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CareDx

CareDx Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $24.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CareDx by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.