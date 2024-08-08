Catherine A. Gridley Sells 10,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,977.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -862.50 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 192,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,333 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

