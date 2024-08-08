Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) SVP Steven K. Like Sells 575 Shares

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $363.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.55. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $426.41.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
