Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) SVP Steven K. Like Sells 575 Shares

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $363.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.55. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $426.41.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 605,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 196,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,059,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVCO

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.