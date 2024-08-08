CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $459,244.80 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider John Page Goodson sold 45,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $459,244.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $13.41.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.