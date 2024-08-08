Cellebrite DI (CLBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.