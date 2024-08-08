Cellebrite DI (CLBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cellebrite DI Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLBT
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cellebrite DI
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.