Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 2,938,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 5,101,869 shares.The stock last traded at $42.64 and had previously closed at $41.35.

The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Celsius by 50.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.