Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,938,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 5,101,869 shares.The stock last traded at $42.64 and had previously closed at $41.35.
The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celsius Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
