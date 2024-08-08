Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.85. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.