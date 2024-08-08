Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Richard J. Benjamin Sells 21,605 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $54,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cerus Stock Down 4.6 %
Cerus stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $386.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.20. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cerus in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
