Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 15,390 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 115.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4,506.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period.

SCHK stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

