Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 21,534 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 568.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.9 %

PLNT opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $79.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The business had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.