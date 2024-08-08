Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 3,466 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2,157.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 370,949 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 202,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter.
Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of PTIN stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.
About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Trendpilot International ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.