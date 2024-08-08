Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $145.36 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,296 shares of company stock worth $9,119,212. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

