Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 79,713 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 367,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 61,162 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,596,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $317.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

