Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 399.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,741 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,575,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

