Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,952,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,192 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7,131.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,953,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,091 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,250,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,117,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

