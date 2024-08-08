Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 3,699 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $186.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.62. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.72. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

