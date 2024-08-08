Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 46,037 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 251.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,037 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of LGOV stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

