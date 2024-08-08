Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,152 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gentex by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,278 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gentex by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 523,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after acquiring an additional 163,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 15.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. BNP Paribas lowered Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

