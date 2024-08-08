Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 146,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 101,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOR stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.