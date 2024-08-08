Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 611.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 600,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 82,049 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 58,768 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 65,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 85,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $605.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 67.43%. The company had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

