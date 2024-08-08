Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 253.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,676 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 41,665 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $13.50 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

