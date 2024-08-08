Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $118.32 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

