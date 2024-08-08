Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 341.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. Analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalOcean

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.