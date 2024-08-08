Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

