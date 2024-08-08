Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $147.50 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.