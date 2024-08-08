Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
NYSE RCL opened at $147.50 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.62.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Further Reading
