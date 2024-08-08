Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 136.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $103.85 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.85.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

