Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,027,000 after buying an additional 677,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $48,207,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after buying an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

