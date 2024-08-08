Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.33 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

