Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

