Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.7 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a market cap of $266.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

