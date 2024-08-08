Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 99,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 84,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

IMCG opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $70.85.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

