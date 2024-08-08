Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 13,345 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

