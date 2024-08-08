Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 35,868 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 214.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 60,589 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPL by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 52,870 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

