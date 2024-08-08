Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 4,645 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

PDP stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.65.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

