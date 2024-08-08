Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $59.25 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

