Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 154.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 208,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 148,858 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 558.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.6 %

BTI opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

