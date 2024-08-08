Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,470 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $771.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

