Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,470 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
Shares of BITF stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $771.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BITF
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.