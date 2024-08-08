Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RACE opened at $417.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.22. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.20%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

